Hyderabad International Airport wins top honour at ACREX Hall of Fame National Awards

Competing in the commercial building category for Energy Efficiency and Sustainability, the Hyderabad International Airport emerged as the winner, surpassing India's top corporate offices and building.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 4 March 2024, 03:08 PM

RGIA

Hyderabad: GMR Hyderabad International Airport (GHIAL) won the ACREX Hall of Fame National Level Awards competition held in New Delhi recently, according to a press release.

Competing in the commercial building category for Energy Efficiency and Sustainability, GHIAL emerged as the winner, surpassing India’s top corporate offices and building.

The ACREX Hall of Fame Awards evaluated by a distinguished jury of scientists, architects, and technocrats, recognizes organizations demonstrating exceptional commitment to energy efficiency and sustainability initiatives.

“True to its ethos of ‘Creating Tomorrow Today’, GHIAL’s tireless efforts have set a new benchmark in the industry, reflecting its unwavering commitment to the environment and sustainable practices as a leader in the airport sector,” the release said.

GHIAL is an ACI Level 4+ carbon accredited airport, with commitment to achieve Net zero by 2030. This award reflects the remarkable potential and capabilities of GHIAL in creating a better, sustainable future.