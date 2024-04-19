Hyderabad Airport surpasses 25 million passenger mark, records robust growth in March

By Telangana Today Published Date - 19 April 2024, 12:30 PM

Hyderabad: The Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA), Shamshabad, managed by GMR Airports Infrastructure Limited, achieved significant milestones in March, as revealed in its latest monthly traffic report.

One notable achievement was surpassing the 25 million passenger mark in FY2024, representing a 19 per cent increase compared to the previous fiscal year. The airport demonstrated consistent growth throughout FY2024, with an average monthly increase of around 2 million passengers.

In terms of traffic segments, domestic travel saw a notable 18.5 per cent year-on-year increase, while international traffic experienced a robust 23.2 per cent year-on-year growth during FY2024. Moreover, the airport set record-breaking days in terms of passenger and aircraft movements. It handled its highest single-day passenger traffic of approximately 0.77 lakh passengers on December 23, 2023. Additionally, on March 30, 2024, the airport recorded an impressive 544 aircraft movements, marking its highest single-day tally to date.

In terms of cargo operations, the airport reported its highest-ever Cargo volumes in FY2024, handling approximately 154 thousand metric tonnes, which reflects an 8 per cent year-on-year increase.