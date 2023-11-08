GMR Hyderabad Air Cargo inaugurates an exclusive Courier Terminal for import shipments

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:30 PM, Wed - 8 November 23

Hyderabad: GMR Hyderabad Air Cargo (GHAC), announced the launch of an import courier terminal to facilitate faster processing and import clearance of courier import cargo.

Spread across 300 sqm, the 24×7 import handling facility is located at GHAC terminal premises. The facility is well equipped with world-class security screening and state-of-the- art cargo handling systems apart from dedicated officials and custom officers to ensure a seamless process, custom clearance, and quicker turnaround of courier import consignments.

Pradeep Panicker, CEO, GHIAL said, “This new facility is a testament to our belief in providing world-class logistic solutions to our customers. It will not only accelerate and improve our services but will drive our cargo business forward with a competitive edge in the industry and enhance air cargo services globally.”

GMR Hyderabad Air Cargo (GHAC) currently handles over 120 MT per month of export courier. With the addition of the new facility, it is expected to handle a larger volume of cargo, reaching 150 MT per month of import courier. This will help the shipment of key commodities such as documents, readymade garments, samples, household goods, and engineering goods that can be imported in large volumes across the region.

Key Features of International Express Cargo Terminal:

Capabilities to handle large- scale International courier shipments

· Dedicated truck docks, storage and advanced security screening

· Customs Express Cargo Clearance System (ECCS) enabled

· Excellent air connectivity to over 8 global hubs and 64 destinations.

· Continuous Customs clearance available around the clock

· Expert Service and handling provided by specialist teams