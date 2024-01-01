| Now Drop Off Baggage Check In Get Boarding Passes At Car Parking In Hyderabad International Airport

Now, drop off baggage, check-in, get boarding passes at car parking in Hyderabad International Airport

The new launch at the Hyderabad International Airport enables passengers to check in, drop off their baggage, and obtain their boarding passes at the car parking, even before entering the terminal.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:32 PM, Mon - 1 January 24

Hyderabad: GMR Hyderabad International Airport (GHIAL), here on Monday, announced the launch of “City-Side Self Check-In” facility at the car parking area for convenience for air travellers.

The new launch enables passengers to check in, drop off their baggage, and obtain their boarding passes at the car parking, even before entering the terminal. The move is expected to significantly enhance the airport experience and streamline the departure process further.

Expressing enthusiasm over this milestone, GMR Airports ED- South & Chief Innovation Officer, SGK Kishore, said, “We are excited to introduce the city side check- in facility to the passengers. We are always looking for innovative solutions to make the airport experiential. This feature of the airport offers that experience to our passengers. It is a significant step toward alleviating congestion within the terminal building and offering passengers a more relaxed, efficient, and stress-free start to their journeys.”

The city–side self-check-in facility, located at the car parking level provides a range of self-service amenities. Passengers can use self-check in kiosks, stay informed with flight information display systems, and drop their baggage at the self-baggage drop counters.

Passengers can make use of the self-check-in facility through a simple two-step procedure-

Step 1: Check-in at the Kiosks

• Passengers can use the self-service check-in kiosks at the entry of the facility for a regular check-in process. At the check in, passengers will receive their boarding pass and bag tags, which they need to tag to their baggage.

Step 2: Self-Baggage Drop

• Passengers can then proceed to the self-bag drop unit and place their baggage on the conveyor belt.

• At the self-bag drop unit, the baggage is processed, and a confirmation message is sent to the respective airline. An acknowledgement is sent to passengers whose bag has been processed.

The city-side check-in facility opens six hours before the flight (D-6 Hours) and closes one hour before departure (D-1 Hrs). Passengers can use self- check in kiosks boarding cards in conjunction with their Aadhar ID at the entry gate, offering added convenience and security. The city-side check in services are available for regular-sized baggage only.