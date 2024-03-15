Air India records lowest punctuality at RGIA in February

Air India recorded the lowest OTP among the airlines surveyed, with a performance of 57.5 per cent.

15 March 2024

Hyderabad: Akasa Air emerged as the leader in on-time performance (OTP) among scheduled domestic airlines operating at Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport for the month of February, according to data released by the Directorate General Civil Aviation (DGCA) complying with Route Dispersal Guidelines.

With an impressive OTP of 89.8 per cent, Akasa Air secured the top spot. On the other hand, Air India recorded the lowest OTP among the airlines surveyed, with a performance of 57.5 per cent.

Among other airlines, Alliance Air achieved an OTP of 65.6 per cent, while Spicejet, IndiGo, and Vistara maintained relatively high performance levels at 78.9 per cent, 79.9 per cent, and 78.5 per cent respectively. AIX Connect demonstrated commendable punctuality with an OTP of 87 per cent.