Platform size of Ameerpet Metro station to increase

Amid frequent technical glitches on Hyderabad Metro's red and blue lines, Managing Director NVS Reddy said talks are ongoing with L&T top management to procure more trains.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:04 PM, Wed - 25 January 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Amid frequent technical glitches on Hyderabad Metro‘s red and blue lines, Managing Director NVS Reddy on Wednesday said talks are ongoing with L&T top management to procure more trains.

“We have asked L&T top management to procure more trains. But, it is time taking exercise. As an interim relief, train frequency is being increased to less than three minutes during peak hours, and short loop services are introduced,” he said.

He further added that platform length is also being increased at Ameerpet interchange station, where usually the heavy rush is witnessed.