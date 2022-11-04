Go effortless with vacuum cleaners

By Mitu David Published: Published Date - 09:49 PM, Fri - 4 November 22

Thanks to vacuum cleaners, cleaning today is effortless.

Hyderabad: Gone are the days when you wanted to scrub and dust every corner of your house, it’s a difficult task these days as one wishes to make the tasks more comfortable and in a time-saving fashion.

Thanks to vacuum cleaners, cleaning today is effortless. Before we delve into the types of vacuum cleaners, let us first know more about how vacuum cleaners work and how they make life easy.

How does a vacuum cleaner function?

Many of us are aware of the functionality of vacuum cleaners but due to our traditional way of cleaning most do not fully switch to this type of cleaning method and feel the use of a broom is way more effective.

But what we miss out on is the fact that deep cleaning is essential.

A vacuum cleaner uses a suction method to collect dust and grime to keep your place clean and allergen-free.

For the fact that it can be used on various surfaces such as carpeted, non-carpeted, corners, etc. It collects dust which later has to be disposed of just exactly like the traditional way of cleaning. The only difference is that it leaves the house with fewer allergies.

This dirt that the vacuum cleaner collects gets stored in a bag or let’s say a dirt cup. This is how a vacuum cleaner perfects its cleaning.

A few points to keep in mind before buying

Purpose: What are the surfaces you plan to clean with the cleaner?

Resourcefulness: This determines the preference which means you want it in electric form or you are more comfortable with rechargeable battery models

Price Range: This factor varies from model to model and depends upon what kind of features, automation level, and functionality a cleaner can provide.

Types of vacuum cleaners:

Upright vacuum cleaner: An upright model is one of the earliest, most commonly seen, and also most popular vacuum cleaners. We have seen this kind from the very start and is ideal and effective for cleaning large carpeted surfaces. It comes with a sensor that sucks the dirt from carpet strands.

Handheld Vacuum Cleaner: It is small, portable, lightweight, cord and cordless, with and without a rotating brush. It is suitable for on-the-go cleaning and for tight areas which are too difficult to reach for example car interiors. If you have pets this can be your go-to cleaner as it has the potential of cleaning minute dirt like crumbs and even hair.

Robotic Vacuum Cleaner: It is an automatic, cordless (has to be charged) kind of vacuum cleaner powered by a sensor. Hence, it is priced highly and involves little effort, and doesn’t require further guidance. It is best for cleaning corners, tiles, carpets and even good for wood surfaces. The entire settings are instructions based and handled via remote control and the best part about this kind is they can work without supervision.