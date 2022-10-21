Stress-free house cleaning in 5 days

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:35 PM, Fri - 21 October 22

(Representational Image). So, here is a five-day cleaning tip sheet from Dyson on how to clean room by room to assist you in completing a stress-free, thorough cleaning of your entire home this Diwali.

Hyderabad: It can be really therapeutic to clean houses. Additionally, it infuses our homes with much-needed positivity and peace. Although regular cleaning is a necessary aspect of life, getting your home ready for the holidays is best done before the holidays.

People usually employ conventional cleaning techniques like dusting or brooming, which stir up the dust but do not get it out of the house. So, it’s crucial to fully vacuum all surfaces and get into the frequently missed crevices in order to create a cleaner and healthier environment at home.

According to the Dyson Global Dust Study 2022, Indians believe that vacuum cleaners are the most effective at removing dust from the home, but only 39 per cent of Indians actually use a vacuum to clean their homes.

Day 1:

Set aside time to clean up high. Ceilings and appliances mounted up high such as ceiling fans, chandeliers or air-conditioning units are one of the dustiest places due to the inconvenience of cleaning.

Remove anything mounted to your walls (photo frames, clocks) and vacuum the dust that has built up on the walls.

Dust walls by using a vacuum with advanced filtration to ensure that the dust you are removing stays trapped in the bin and is not expelled back into the home. Dust on certain wall types can also contribute to the growth of mold.

Don’t forget the curtains and blinds as well. Vacuum dust away before washing curtains at 60-90 degree Celsius to kill any germs and bacteria.

Day 2:

Start with the furniture such as your sofa, TV unit, cabinets, dining table, chairs, etc.

Vacuum your furniture and remove the hair and other dust. Don’t forget to vacuum around the crevices of any immovable furniture (bookcases, televisions) or even the crevices of the sofa. Also, clean further under the furniture.

Carpets can hide dust and dirt between their fibres, as well as harbour microscopic life which can impact your well-being. Vacuum to reduce the number of dust mites and remove their food source.

Day 3:

Tackle the bedrooms and their textile furniture in a day. This encompasses mattresses, sofas and pet baskets.

Vacuum both sides of your mattress to remove dust mites and skin flakes. Wash any removable coverings (bedsheets, cushion covers) at 60-90 degrees Celsius.

If the bottom of your iron is covered in brown stains, once cooled, cut a lemon in half and rub the juice over the marks, then wipe off with a cloth to remove and stop brown stains from smearing on your clean clothes.

While your pet is meticulously licking its fur to clean and groom itself, it is actually transferring allergens from its saliva into your house. So, make sure your pet beds and your beds are hair- and allergen-free.

Day 4:

Clear kitchen counters and cupboards to deep clean. Vacuum above and below appliances like your refrigerator, scrub down your sink and wipe down all kitchen appliances and stovetops to remove any build-up. Follow up by making sure all surfaces are dry.

If you have a scaly kettle, cover the element with lashings of white vinegar, bring it to a boil and leave overnight.

Day 5:

Clean your bathroom from top to bottom, and not just the toilet bowl and sink.

The grouting of your bathroom tiles can turn a nasty orange colour due to mold and mildew growing in humidity. Make a paste from baking soda and water and scrub it onto the grout with an old toothbrush to return it to its original colour. Also, try ventilating your bathroom in the future to reduce mold growth.

And you are done! Enjoy a cuppa and do light dusting and regular vacuuming of floors towards your Diwali parties.