UK-based Dyson enters Hyderabad with two new demo stores

With this expansion, the household appliances technology company will now have twelve demo spaces in India

By | Business Bureau | Published: 9:46 pm

Hyderabad: UK-based Dyson that designs and manufactures household appliances has entered Hyderabad with two new demo stores.

Located at Inorbit Mall, the Dyson Demo Store marks the company’s flagship retail presence in Hyderabad and along with the Mall Demo Zone at GVK Mall, they offer visitors a place to test, try and experience latest technologies, including its entire floor care range of vacuum cleaners aimed at removing dust completely.

Visitors to both these Dyson demo spaces will be able to experience the machine on three different floor surfaces, with a variety of dust and debris. They will be able to speak to Dyson experts about which technologies are most suitable for their home.

Post this retail expansion, Dyson will now have twelve demo spaces in India. The company has six Demo Stores and six Mall Demo Zones in the country. All Dyson machines would be available for demo and purchase at these places.

In addition to Hyderabad, Dyson has demo stores in Delhi-NCR, Chandigarh, Bengaluru, Chennai and Mumbai.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .