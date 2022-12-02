GO issued for disabled, elderly and transgender welfare department: Koppula

Minister thanked CM KCR for fulfilling the long standing dream of the disabled, elderly and transgender community by issuing the GO.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:32 PM, Fri - 2 December 22

File Photo.

Jagtial: Welfare Minister Koppula Eashwar on Friday said he was happy for constituting a separate department for the disabled, elderly and the transgender community. On the occasion of International Disabled Day scheduled for Saturday, the State government had established a Disabled, Aged and Transgender Welfare department, separating these sections from the Women and Child Welfare department via GO Ms No 34 issued on Friday, he said.

Speaking to reporters, Eashwar thanked Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for fulfilling the long standing dream of the disabled, elderly and transgender community by issuing the GO. These sections were requesting the government for the constitution of a separate department since a long time. While participating in the Disabled Day celebrations last year, he had promised to establish a separate wing. It took one year to complete the process.

Also Read Telangana sets new record in paddy procurement

Stating that the Telangana government was committed to the welfare of these communities, he said the State government had introduced a number of schemes for the welfare of disabled and elderly persons. A 21-member welfare board was also constituted for the welfare of the transgender community, the Minister said.