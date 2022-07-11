Godavari crosses 3rd warning level at Bhadrachalam

Kothagudem: The State government was fully prepared and made all arrangements to address any emergency situation in the wake of heavy rains and floods in the State, said Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar. The Minister on Monday visited Bhadrachalam and reviewed the flood situation as the Godavari crossed the third warning level and reached 53.40 feet at 6 pm at Bhadrachalam in the district.

Later, he held a meeting with district officials and discussed the flood relief measures taken by the district administration and arrangements made to rehabilitate people in flood affected villages on the banks of river Godavari in the district.

The Minister said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had directed him to stay put at Bhadrachalam to monitor the flood situation. With huge inflows from upstream projects and heavy rains in its catchment, Godavari had reached the third warning level on July 11 itself though such an occurrence normally takes place in August.

The district administration was on highest alert and ready to meet any emergency situation even if the flood level in the river reaches 60 feet. As many as 24 NDRF personnel were available to respond promptly to emergency situations, he said.

The police and revenue officials were taking strict measures to prevent people from travelling on low level causeways owing to overflowing streams. The RTC officials should not ply buses on water-logged causeways and patrolling should be intensified, he suggested.

Flood relief measures have to be continued even after the rain spell reduces, he said and added that quality food, supply of fresh water and uninterrupted power supply had to be ensured at relief centres.

Enough medicines along with anti-venom injections have to be kept ready for emergency medical services. Electricity authorities should stop power supply wherever there was a possibility of short circuit and distribution lines being in a dangerous position, the Minister said.

District Collector Anudeep Durishetty said in 17 areas of the district roads were inundated and transportation was affected. As many as 21,000 sandbags were ready for embankment conservation of irrigation tanks.

A total of 30 rehabilitation centres have been set up in the flooded areas. Around 32 pregnant women who were ready to give birth in the next 15 days were identified and shifted to hospitals. Around 180 persons from 44 families were also shifted to relief centres. Sectorial officers have been appointed to supervise relief efforts in each mandal. Emergency help lines at the Collector’s office, RDO office and Bhadrachalam Sub-Collector’s office have been set up to assist public in case of emergencies, the Collector said.

Government Whip Rega Kantha Rao, ZP Chairman K Kanakaiah, MLAs P Veeraiah and M Nageshwar Rao, SP Dr Vineeth G and ITDA PO P Gautam accompanied the Minister.