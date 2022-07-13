Godavari in spate at Bhadrachalam, third warning issued

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 12:23 PM, Wed - 13 July 22

Kothagudem: A day after receding, the water level in river Godavari has been rising rapidly and reached the third warning level at Bhadrachalam on Wednesday.

The water level touched 53 feet, the third warning mark at 11.55 am putting the government machinery on high alert. The District Collector Anudeep Durishetty in a statement stated that there was a possibility of further rise and the water level might reach 63 feet.

He held a teleconference with district officials and directed the flood duty officers to take up immediate relief measures and shift all the residents in the villages on the banks of the river to rehabilitation centres.

Durishetty appealed to the elected representatives to educate the villagers in Godavari submergence areas to move to the relief centres with immediate effect. Proper sanitation has to be maintained and medical teams have to provide health services at relief centres, he said.

Boats, expert swimmers and NDRF personnel have to be readied to carry out rescue operations in the case of any emergency. The movement of people on the bridge across Godavari at Bhadrachalam has to be restricted, he suggested.

The Collector also appealed to the devotees planning to visit Bhadradri Temple to defer their plans to a later date in view of the flood situation. Public should avoid taking selfies at overflowing streams and tanks.

Round the clock flood control rooms at the Collector’s office with number 08744-241950, WhatsApp number 9392929743, at RDO office with WhatsApp number 9392919750 and at Bhadrachalam sub-Collector office with number 08743-232444 and WhatsApp number 6302485393 have been set up to assist people, he informed.

Irrigation officials lifted 18 Gates of Taliperu medium irrigation project at Cherla to discharge 53,537 cusecs of excess water downstream. Coal production at SCCL opencast mines in Kothagudem, Yellandu, Manugur and Sathupalli hampered and coal reserves at stock yards declining, officials said.

