Godavari receding at Bhadrachalam

11 September 2024

Kothagudem: Flood flow in river Godavari at Bhadrachalam in the district has been receding and the second warning was withdrawn as the water level at 8 pm reached 47.80 feet on Wednesday. The first warning was in force.

Agriculture Minister Thummala Nageswara Rao visited Bhadrachalam and held a meeting with the district officials to review the flood situation. The construction of a new karakatta with Rs 40 crore prevented flooding in Bhadrachalam town and the surrounding villages. By next year the karakatta would be completed to permanently prevent floods, he said.

