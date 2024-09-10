Godavari crosses first warning level at Bhadrachalam

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10 September 2024, 11:42 AM

Kothagudem: First warning issued at Bhadrachalam in the district on Tuesday as river Godavari crossed the first warning level of 43 feet.

The water level at 11 am was 45.50 feet with discharge of 10.32lakh cusecs.

District Collector Jitesh V Patil informed that Godavari water level could rise further as the receiving huge inflows from its tributaries Taliperu, Sabari and Indravati in view of heavy rains in their catchment area.

He advised people living in the villages on the banks of the river to be alert and stay away from the river.