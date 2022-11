Gold smuggling racket busted, 5.5 kgs of gold seized at RGI Airport

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:22 PM, Sat - 12 November 22

Hyderabad: Officials of the customs department busted a gold smuggling racket at RGI Airport, Shamshabad and seized 5.5 kilograms of gold from two passengers.

On specific information, the customs officials checked the two passengers and found they had concealed the gold in the form of paste in their under garments. The officials seized the gold valued at Rs 3 crore.

The passengers had reached RGIA from Dubai. A case is booked against them and investigation going on.