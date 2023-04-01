Golden period for tribals under BRS govt, says Minister Satyavati Rathod

Minister Satyavati Rathod, who released the 2022-23 ‘Budget Pragathi Nivedika’, said the government had accorded top priority to tribals in the last eight years

Hyderabad: Minister for Tribal Welfare Satyavati Rathod said the State government sanctioned Rs.2,000 crore to construct 3152.41 km roads to connect all the tribal habitats in the State.

The Minister, who released the 2022-23 ‘Budget Pragathi Nivedika’ on Saturday, said the government had accorded top priority to tribals in the last eight years and has been taking several steps for their welfare. “This is a golden period for the tribal community in the State,” she said.

Rathod said the State government had accorded top priority to the tribal community in the last eight years and allocated as much as Rs.600 crore for construction of panchayat buildings in tandas. The government also constructed the Sevalal Bhavan and Komuram Bheem Bhavan in the middle of the city, which had increased the self-respect of tribals, she said.

Three-phase power supply was being extended to 3,466 tribal habitations and new Gurukul schools were being established at Mahabubabad and Banswada, the Minister said, adding that additional classrooms were being constructed in 45 Gurukuls at a cost of Rs 225 crore.

The State government was spending Rs 192 crore for supplying 101 units of free household electricity to over one lakh tribal families annually, she said. Tribal Welfare Department secretary Christina Z Chongthu was present.