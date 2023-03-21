Raise voice against Centre’s discrimination towards Telangana, Minister Satyavathi urges Governor

Source: Twitter/Satyavathi Rathod.

Hyderabad: Women and Child Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod has written to Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan asking her to approve the long-pending Bills, which were sent by the State government and to prove her commitment towards Telangana’s youth.

The Minister said the youth were facing several challenges, especially in terms of education and employment due to the BJP-led union government’s discrimination towards Telangana.

“Please raise your voice against the union government’s discrimination towards Telangana and join hands with the State government in denouncing the same,” Rathod said in the open letter to the Governor on Tuesday.

Extending Ugadi greetings to the Governor, the Minister said the separate Telangana agitation was fought with the slogan of water, funds and employment.

Under Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao‘s vision and leadership, the State was achieving rapid progress in all sectors. In addition to the one lakh jobs promised to the youth, the BRS government was filling up 2.3 lakh vacancies, she said, adding that these excluded jobs in the private sector, particularly IT field.

However, the union government dashed the hopes of youth by failing to sanction ITIR to the State. Similarly, not a single medical college or Navodaya institution was sanctioned to the State, besides not approving the Tribal University assured as per the AP Reorganisation Act, the Minister said.

She also said establishment of the Bayyaram Steel plant or Kazipet Rail coach factory would have provided employment to youth. Despite, several appeals by the State government, the union government did not consider these long-pending demands, she said.

The union government was directly responsible for the employment challenges being faced by Telangana youth. Similarly, by sitting on the Bills, which provide employment opportunities, the Raj Bhavan was also equally responsible, she reminded.

“If Raj Bhavan is really prepared to accept challenges, I request to accept Telangana youth’s challenge and stand by them in their fight against the union government’s attitude to the State.” Satyavathi Rathod said.