Gollavagu, Rallavagu projects in Telangana completed under PMKSY: Tudu

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:51 PM, Thu - 28 July 22

Hyderabad: Gollavagu and Rallivagu Projects in Telangana were among the 39 projects completed in the country under Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana (PMKSY) – Accelerated Irrigation Benefit Programme during 2017-22.

Minister of State for Jal Shakti Bishweswar Tudu said the PMKSY was launched during 2015-16 with an aim to enhance physical access of water on farms and expand cultivable area under assured irrigation, improve on-farm water use efficiency and introduce sustainable water conservation practices.

He said this in Lok Sabha on Thursday while replying to a question on irrigation projects sanctioned and completed in the last five years and funds allocated and released for these projects.

To a separate question whether it came to the notice of the government that around 75 per cent of India’s ground and surface water is contaminated, Tudu said no such information has come to the notice of the department.

However, the Central Ground Water Board (CGWB) generates ground water quality data on a regional scale during various scientific studies and ground water quality monitoring throughout the country. These studies indicate the occurrence of fluoride, arsenic, nitrate, iron and heavy metals beyond the BIS permissible limits in isolated pockets in certain parts of the country.