Water levels in irrigation projects dip drastically in erstwhile Adilabad

By Padala Santosh Published Date - 9 April 2024, 06:00 PM

A view of Sripadasagar Yellampalli project at Gudipet village in Hajipur mandal

Adilabad: Irrigation projects have almost dried up in erstwhile Adilabad district, worrying the public, particularly farmers.

Water levels in various projects have dipped to alarming levels. As per information provided by officials, the water level in the Sathnala medium irrigation project in Jainath mandal of Adilabad district was 280.10 metres as against the storage capacity of 286.50 metres.

Mathadiwagu project in Thamsi mandal has a water level of 271.65 metres compared to the storage capacity of 277.50 metres. The two projects account for 24,000 acres and 8,500 acres of ayacut respectively.

Likewise, the water level of the Kaddam Narayana Reddy project in Nirmal district plummeted to 206 metres out of the storage capacity of 213.36 metres. Water level of the Swarna project in Sarangapur reached 358 metres as against 360 metres.

The water level of Gaddennavagu was gauged to be 355 metres when compared to the capacity of 260 metres.

Meanwhile, the water level of Kumram Bhim project of Kumram Bhim Asifabad district has declined to 236 metres as against the storage capacity of 243 metres. The water level of Vattivagu, NTR, PP Rao and Jagannathpur projects too have gone down.

Water level of Gollavagu, Nelwai and Ralivagu projects in Mancherial district too have dropped drastically.

The dip in the projects has become a cause for concern to farmers who are growing paddy, maize and other crops expecting the water would be supplied to irrigate the crops.

“We are forced to depend on bore wells and other sources of irrigation if water is not provided to crops being raised in the Yasangi season,” Bhaskar Reddy, a farmer from Kaddam mandal, told ‘Telangana Today.’

Above all, municipalities that are drawing bulk water from some of these projects are likely to face drinking water crisis if the water level goes down further. For instance, Bellampalli, Asifabad and Kaghaznagar municipalities depend on the water of Kumram Bhim project.

Similarly, the six municipalities of Mancherial, Mandamarri, Naspur, Kyathanpalli, Luxettipet and Chennur rely on the water of Sripada Sagar Yellampalli at Gudipet village in Hajipur mandal.