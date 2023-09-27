Google Celebrates It’s 25th Anniversary | Google Journey | Google History | Telangana Today

The birthday Google Doodle honours Google's logo evolution, from the first-ever logo to its current iteration.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:15 PM, Wed - 27 September 23

Hyderabad: It’s Google’s 25th birthday today, and the company is celebrating its quarter-century with a quirky doodle for itself on the homepage.

The GIF ends with the two ‘o’s replaced with the number ‘25’. On this occasion, let’s go down memory lane to learn about Google’s journey!