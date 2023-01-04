Google Chrome will stop working on some computers this month

By Telangana Today Updated On - 02:35 PM, Wed - 4 January 23

Hyderabad: Google is all set to release its Chrome 110 this year, tentatively on February 7. The tech giant will also end its support for older Chrome versions by January 15. According to Google’s support page, Chrome 109 is the final version of Chrome supporting two older Microsoft operating systems — Windows 7 and Windows 8.1.

The newer version of Chrome – Chrome 110 will be the first version of Chrome that requires Windows 10 or later. Notably, users will be able to use the older version of Chrome in Windows 7 and Windows 8.1 but will not get any newer updates, including security fixes and more.

“Chrome 109 is the last version of Chrome that will support Windows 7 and Windows 8/8.1. Chrome 110 (tentatively scheduled for release on February 7th, 2023) is the first version of Chrome that requires Windows 10 or later,” Google announced in its blog post earlier last year.

Google earlier planned to release the updated Chrome 110 version in July, 2021, but due to the pandemic the company postponed the release. According to the tech giant, users will have to upgrade their systems with Windows 10 or 11 OS to continue using its cross-platform web browser Chrome.

“If you are currently on Windows 7 or Windows 8.1, we encourage you to move to a supported Windows version before that date to ensure you continue to receive the latest security updates and Chrome features,” Google wrote.

Meanwhile, Microsoft will also end support for Windows 7 ESU (Extended Security Update) and Windows 8.1 on January 10, this year. As per Microsoft’s website, computers running Windows 8.1 will continue to function, but the company will not offer any technical support for it.