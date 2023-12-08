Google deletes 17 ‘SpyLoan’ apps from Play Store for targeting Indian users

ESET Research, which is a part of the tech giant's App Defense Alliance, identified 18 SpyLoan apps out of which Google has deleted 17.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:26 PM, Fri - 8 December 23

Hyderabad: Google has removed 17 apps from Play Store for targeting Indian users with data harvesting and predatory loans. Dubbing these apps as “SpyLoan” apps, Google said that these apps were designed to spy on users by collecting information on their devices, which would later be used to blackmail borrowers and extort money from them.

ESET Research, which is a part of the tech giant’s App Defense Alliance, identified 18 such SpyLoan apps out of which Google has deleted 17. The apps with millions of users were operating in India, Indonesia, Thailand, Columbia, Pakistan, Mexico, Peru, the Philippines, Kenya, Egypt, Singapore and Nigeria, the ESET reported.

According to the ESET Research report, these apps tricked users to gain permissions to access personal data. The apps, once installed would steal extensively in the form of personal data ranging from contacts lists, SMSes, photos and web browsing history.

The report states that the stolen information was used to blackmail and harass victims into paying back loans with exorbitant interest rates.

The SpyLoan apps tricked users into downloading them by disguising as legitimate loan providers, putting out lucrative quick loans with less to no paperwork. The apps, contrary to the terms and conditions agreed up on while approving loans, would increase interest rates without any notice and demand victims to pay more in less time.

The app developers illegally access personal data of the victims up on defaulting and then blackmail them saying that their personal data would be shared on social media. In some instances, relatives of the defaulters are also harassed and in some cases, they are also given death threats.

Here is the list of the deleted SpyLoan apps:

Amor Cash AA Kredit Cashwow GuayabaCash EasyCredit FlashLoan CrediBus Prestamos De Credito-YumiCash Instantaneao Prestamo Prestamos Credito Go Credito Rapido Credito Cartera grande 4S Cash Cartera Grande EasyCash TrueNaira