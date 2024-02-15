Government Railway Police recovers 150 mobile phones

The gadgets were handed over to the owners by Additional DG, (Railways) Mahesh Muralidhar Bhagwat on Thursday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 15 February 2024, 07:04 PM

Hyderabad: The Government Railway Police Telangana using the Central Equipment Identity Register portal tracked down and recovered 150 mobile phones in last one month.

The gadgets were handed over to the owners by Additional DG, (Railways) Mahesh Muralidhar Bhagwat on Thursday.

During the program, Mahesh Bhagwat said that the gadgets traced by the police belonged to passengers who lost it during their transit in Telangana and also the ones stolen by some offenders.

The Additional DG had formed two special teams headed a DSRP each Y Narsimha Reddy and K Srinivas Rao who worked under the supervision of Shaik Salima, SP GRP.