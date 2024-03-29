| Keen To Catch A Glimpse Of Charminar 3 Minors Run Away From Homes In Chhattisgarh

Keen to catch a glimpse of Charminar, 3 minors run away from homes in Chhattisgarh

Keen to catch a glimpse of the historic monument in Hyderabad, three minors from Chhattisgarh, including a girl, just got into a train without even bothering to inform their parents.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 29 March 2024, 09:51 PM

Charminar

Hyderabad: The charm of Charminar indeed is irresistible.

Keen to catch a glimpse of the historic monument in Hyderabad, three minors from Chhattisgarh, including a girl, just got into a train without even bothering to inform their parents.

The trio, all in their mid-teens from Patewa in Chhattisgarh, incidentally had become friends on Instagram two months ago. During their conversations, they discussed about Hyderabad and planned a short trip to witness the charm of Charminar in person.

According to the Government Railway Police (GRP), they left their homes in Patewa without informing their parents and boarded the Wainganga SF Express (Korba-Yesvanthpur) train from Raipur to Kacheguda on Thursday.

Parents of the three minors who got worried about their children missing approached

the Patewa police who booked a kidnapping cases and took up investigation. During the course of investigation, the Chhattisgarh police found the children had boarded a train to Hyderabad and contacted the police here.

On being alerted by their counter parts in Chhattisgarh, the GRP, Kacheguda, along with the Railway Protection Force rescued the children when they reached Kacheguda on Friday. Their parents were also informed.

Further the children were handed over to Child Welfare Committee for safe custody.