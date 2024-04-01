Hyderabad: Railway police nab two persons smuggling ganja on Konark Express

The arrested persons are Manoj Parmar (25) and Anil Updhyay (28), both natives of Madhya Pradesh and engaged in temporary works in trains.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 1 April 2024, 05:08 PM

Hyderabad: The Government Railway Police (GRP) Secunderabad caught two persons who were smuggling ganja on Konark Express and seized 14 kgs of the contraband from them on Sunday.

“Parmar and Anil, collected the consignment of ganja from one person at Bharahampur railway station in Odisha and agreed to transport it to Mumbai after the man paid them Rs. 25,000 to each of them,” said the DG (Railways) Mahesh Muralidhar Bhagwat.

During checking the GRP Vikarabad sub inspector, K Shankaraiah, and his team recovered the ganja at Tandur Railway Station and took them into custody.