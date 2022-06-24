Government to hand over lands encroached by Jamuna Hatcheries back to farmers

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:51 PM, Fri - 24 June 22

Medak: Several farmers from Atchampet and Hakimpet villages of Masaipet Mandal in Medak district have demanded that the State government to hand over their lands to them. Since the Revenue and Survey departments had found the Jamuna Hatcheries, owned by BJP MLA from Huzurabad Etala Rajendar, had encroached over 70 acres of land belonging to poor farmers from these two villages, the farmers had staged a brief protest at Medak Collectorate on Friday demanding the officials to hand over their lands.

Later, the farmers proceeded to the Narsapur MLA Camp office to pursue the issue with the MLA C Madan Reddy. After patiently listening to the issue, Madan Reddy spoke to Finance and Health Minister T Harish Rao over the phone, who assured to get the lands registered on the farmer’s names.

Talking to the farmers Madan Reddy has said that Harish Rao has promised to take up the issue with Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao seeking his nod immediately. Reddy said that they will get 50 to 60 acres of land registered in the names of original farmers within a week’s time by demarcating the boundaries. He further said that the farmers will be given Pattadar Passbooks, Rythu Bandhu, and other ownership documents.

The farmers have thanked the Chief Minister, Harish Rao, Madan Reddy, and officials from the Revenue and Survey Departments for doing justice to them. Following the allegations of the land encroachments by Etala Rajendar’s family, Chief Minister had ordered a probe in May last year. When officials found the allegations were true, he removed Rajendar from his cabinet.

In a representation presented by the eight Rajaka Community families to Madan Reddy, Jamuna Hatcheries has encroached on 12 acres of land owned by them in survey number 130. They have urged Reddy to hand the land back to them. The Narsapur MLA informed them that the said 12 acres of land were part of the 50 to 60 acres of land that they were going to hand over to farmers shortly.