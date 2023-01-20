Governor acting with political motives: TSREDCO Chairman

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:57 PM, Fri - 20 January 23

TS REDCO chairman alleged that the BJP was utilising the Governors as their puppets to create problems in the Opposition-ruled States

Hyderabad: Telangana State Renewable Energy Development Corporation (TSREDCO) chairman and BRS leader Y Satish Reddy took strong objections to the allegations made by Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan against the State government over protocol violations and other issues.

He said the Governor has turned into a BJP leader and making allegations against her government, bringing dishonour to her post.

In a statement, Satish Reddy said the Governors were required to act like a bridge between the State and the Central governments as well as make efforts to resolve any issues between them.

However, he said Governor Tamilisai was acting like an Opposition leader detrimental to democratic values and turned Raj Bhavan into a political party office.

“If the Governor is really committed for development of the State and people of Telangana, she must explain why seven important bills passed by the State Legislative Assembly were kept pending with her,” he said, adding that Governor Tamilisai kept them pending only with wrongful intentions. He said she was more worried about her protocol rather than people’s issues.

The TS REDCO chairman alleged that the BJP was utilising the Governors as their puppets to create problems in the Opposition-ruled States.

He said all the Chief Ministers and several national leaders were of the same opinion which was revealed at the BRS public meeting in Khammam.