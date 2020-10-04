Governor not accepting memorandum is political: TPCC

Congress leaders alleged that the Governor’s decision not to allow Manickam Tagore, Uttam Kumar Reddy and others to submit a memorandum against the Centre’s farm bills was political

Hyderabad: The TPCC on Sunday urged Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan not to turn Raj Bhavan into a “Adda” (Den) for politics.

In a letter written to the Governor, AICC spokesperson Dasoju Sravan, TPCC secretary Mahesh Goud and TPCC spokesperson Indira Shobhan alleged that the Governor’s decision not to allow AICC In-charge Manickam Tagore, TPCC Chief Uttam Kumar Reddy and others to submit a memorandum against the Centre’s farm bills was a political decision.

“We respect you and people are happy with your working style. But you refused to meet our leaders citing fear for Covid-19. You didn’t even allow us to meet the public relations officer or even agree to leave the memorandum at the gates of Raj Bhavan. You didn’t allow us to do so and you got us arrested,” the Congress said.

“The Governor should be apolitical but you made fun of us by calling our efforts a drama. You as a Governor also should not play politics,” they observed.

The TPCC also wondered how Tamilisai Soundararajan and her husband allowed Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao to visit them to congratulate and facilitate Dr Soundararajan on receiving Dronacharya award. “You were photographed with the Chief Minister without maintaining physical distancing comfortably forgetting the fear of Covid,” the letter said.

Pointing out that almost all activities had begun and life was returning to normal after the latest unlock guidelines, the Congress leaders said: “At this juncture, your decision to meet the Chief Minister and not to meet the opposition leaders is intriguing.” they said.

