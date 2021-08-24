Govt aims 100pc block-wise forest rejuvenation: Indrakaran Reddy

Hyderabad: Forest Minister A Indrakaran Reddy said the State government’s aim was to ensure 100 per cent block-wise rejuvenation of forest areas in the State.

- Advertisement -

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s ambition was to develop every forest block in the State as per the proposed forest rejuvenation action plan. The Forest department should expedite works towards achieving these plans, he said.

The Minister held a review meeting with forest department officials here on Tuesday. During the meeting, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (CAMPA) Lokesh Jaiswal gave a presentation on the CAMPA funds utilisation, works executed and the results achieved so far.

During the last six years, the Central government released Rs 1,755 crore CAMPA funds and of these, Rs 1,497 crore worth works have been completed. This year, the department had set a target to complete works worth Rs 750 crore and so far permissions have been obtained for executing Rs 459 crore worth works, he said during the presentation.

Addressing on the occasion, the Minister directed officials to ensure there was transparency in the forest rejuvenation works. Do not compromise in the quality and take up regular audit of all the works, he instructed.

Under Jungle Bachao-Jungle Badao initiative, bio-fencing, block plantations, base camps and watch towers were set up to safeguard forest areas, PCCF R Shobha informed the Minister.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .