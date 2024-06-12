Govt betrayed farmers, says Niranjan Reddy

The government had failed to extend any kind of crop investment support so far. Farmers had pinned high hopes on the promise of Rs.15000 per acre assured by the government under Rythu Bharosa.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12 June 2024, 07:04 PM

Hyderabad: Voicing concern over the worsening plight of the farming community in the State, BRS leader and former Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy said on Wednesday that the Congress party would pay a high price for betraying the farmers on all counts.

Addressing a news conference at Telangana Bhavan, he said the Congress government had won the polls making false promises to the farmers, tenant farmers and farm workers.

Farmers all over the State were gearing up for the Vanakalam agriculture activity following the onset of monsoon.

But the government had failed to finalise the modalities of the scheme so far. He demanded the government to implement what it had assured to the farmers under Rythu Bharosa without any cuts in the benefits due to them.

He demanded the Chief Minister to convene the cabinet meeting immediately to discuss key issues pertaining to the farming community such as Rythu Bharosa, Rythu Bima, the loan waiver up to Rs.2 lakh and Rs 500 per quintal bonus promised to paddy growers.

Farmers were quite uncertain of the the government support under the Rythu Bharosa in the wake of reports that it would be restricted to small and marginal farmers only.

The government should spell out whether it would be fulfilling its promise of financial support to the tenant farmers and farm workers or not, he said.