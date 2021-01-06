Govt committed to welfare of farmers: Indrakaran

Speaking at the oath-taking ceremony of members of Mancherial Agriculture Market Committee here on Wednesday, Indrakaran Reddy said the government was implementing many innovative schemes aimed at the welfare of the farmers.

Mancherial: Forest Minister A Indrakaran Reddy said the State government was implementing a slew of schemes for the welfare of the farmers in the State even as it took up various developmental programmes.

Speaking at the oath-taking ceremony of members of Mancherial Agriculture Market Committee here on Wednesday, Indrakaran Reddy said the government was implementing many innovative schemes aimed at the welfare of the farmers. He cited Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Bhima schemes. He stated that Chief Minister built Kaleshwaram Project which in turn was benefiting many districts across the State. He opined that chairmen of agriculture committees play a vital role in improving the growth of the agriculture sector.

The Minister said the Union government was ignoring protests of farmers against the new farm laws. He stated that activists of TRS from village level to State would respond to abusive remarks of leaders of BJP against the Chief Minister. He added that they were tolerating the leaders’ statements as they were disciplined and their party ran the government.

Welfare Minister Gangula Kamalakar, who also participated in the event, said Chief Minister Chandrashekhar Rao had transformed the farming sector by introducing various schemes and constructing irrigation projects. “Chandrashekhar Rao is concerned about the welfare of the agrarian community. He is a farmer-friendly administrator. Due to his efforts, the sector has undergone a remarkable transformation in the past six years,” he stated.

Earlier, Indrakaran Reddy inaugurated the district’s first Rythu Vedika building at Muthyampet village in Dandepalli mandal. He said that financial aid of Rs 35,033 crore was extended to farmers through Rythu Bandhu, a model scheme to the country. He stated the government was aiming at empowering farmers in many aspects. The growth of a farmer is a growth of the country, he observed.

The Minister thanked the authorities for playing a vital role in creating the buildings meant for helping farmers to conduct meetings. He stated that the government paid a premium of Rs 13 crore for extending life insurance cover to farmers. He said that uninterrupted and quality power was being supplied for the agricultural sector. He announced that clearance was given to construct an irrigation project near the Kupti stream in Adilabad.

