Govt committed to welfare of weaker sections: Suman

By | Published: 8:38 pm

Mancherial: Government whip and Chennur MLA Balka Suman said the State government was committed to the welfare of weaker sections and the poor.

Speaking at a programme where he distributed Kalyana Laxmi cheques to beneficiaries in Chennur town on Wednesday, Suman said the government was implementing a slew of welfare schemes, while giving paramount importance to the development of the State.

He said that no state was offering the schemes as many the government does. He cited Asara Pensions, Raithu Bandhu, Raithu Bandhu, Kalyana Laxmi, etc. He added that the scheme was helping financially weak families to perform weddings of their daughters.

The legislator later laid foundation stone to a black top road from Narayanapur to Dugnepalli, CC Road and another BT road from Kothapallli to Gangaram villages. He said that infrastructure of rural parts remarkably improved in the last six years ever since the TRS party assumed power. He stated that all remote villages were now equipped with black top roads and bridges.

