Govt conducts survey for construction of three LIS in Chennur

By | Published: 9:04 pm

Hyderabad: Rains are playing spoilsport to the ongoing survey works pertaining to construction of three lift irrigation schemes to supply water to about 1.35 lakh acres in Chennur Assembly constituency. The officials are gearing up to complete the survey soon after the rains reduce and submit the report to the State government.

Government Whip and MLA Balka Suman reviewed the progress of the survey being carried out for construction of the three lift irrigation schemes in his constituency. The State government has sanctioned Rs 7 crore for conducting the survey and submitting a report to obtain necessary administrative sanction for taking up the construction works. He said that through completion of these three lift irrigation schemes, the dreams of farmers in Chennur constituency will come true.

Irrigation chief engineer Srinivas Reddy and other officials attended the meeting.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .