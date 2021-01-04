Govt hospitals offering corporate-level health serivces for poor: Gutha Sukender

TS Legislative Council Chairman distributed CMRF cheques to the beneficiaries in Nalgonda on Monday

By | Published: 7:54 pm

Nalgonda: Telangana State Legislative Council Chairman Gutha Sukender Reddy on Monday distributed cheques of Chief Minister Relief Fund (CMRF) total worth Rs 8.9 lakh to 17 beneficiaries at his camp office at Nalgonda.

Speaking on the occasion, Sukender Reddy said the State government has been extending financial aid to the poor who availed treatment at private hospitals for their health problems. The CMRF has been proved to be a boon to the poor for whom treatment at private hospitals was not affordable. Thousands of poor people were benefitted through CMRF in the district, he added.

The State government has also committed to make corporate level medical services accessible to the poor people by developing infrastructure and improving the quality of healthcare facilities in government-run hospitals, he maintained.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .