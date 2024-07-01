CMO responds to cancer patient after KTR’s assurance

The CM further directed the CMO officials to provide immediate medical assistance to the cancer patient. As per his instructions, Chief Minister’s OSD Vemula Srinivasulu spoke to the boy's family over the phone.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 1 July 2024, 11:33 PM

Hyderabad: Hours after BRS working president KT Rama Rao assured to help Mohammed Adil Ahmed, a cancer patient, the Chief Minister’s Office responded and assured to extend further assistance to the patient.

Sharing an image of Adil holding a placard asking for the Chief Minister’s help during Revanth Reddy’s programme in Warangal on Sunday, Syeda, an X user appealed to the BRS working president “KT Rama Rao requesting you kindly help this boy, he has been waiting since six hours, and it seems he is a cancer patient. He doesn’t deserve this cruelty…”

In reply, KT Rama Rao said “My team will assist the child ASAP. Can anyone help us get in touch with the child’s family..” His office responded immediately and assured help to the child.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister’s office said help was already extended to Adil Ahmed, whom the Chief Minister could not meet during his visit to Warangal. The Chief Minister further directed the CMO officials to provide immediate medical assistance to the cancer patient. As per his instructions, Chief Minister’s OSD Vemula Srinivasulu spoke to the boy’s family over the phone. Rs.1 lakh was already granted for Adil Ahmed’s treatment in Basavatarakam Cancer hospital a month ago, CMO officials said.

Srinivasulu inquired about Adil Ahmed’s health condition and assured the poor family members that the required assistance would be provided under Chief Minister Relief Fund (CMRF).