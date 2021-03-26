Govt mulls opening new diagnostic centres in 16 districts: Eatala

Health Minister Eatala Rajender made the announcement while replying to questions raised in the Assembly on Thursday

Hyderabad: Buoyed by the success of Telangana Diagnostic Centres, the State government is now planning to open new centres in 16 district headquarters in the State by April end. Besides Hyderabad, a diagnostic centre has already commenced operations in Siddipet district headquarters.

Health Minister Eatala Rajender made the announcement while replying to questions raised in the Assembly on Thursday. He said the new diagnostic centres will be operationalised in the district hospitals of Karimnagar, Siricilla, Kothagudem, Khammam, Asifabad, Adilabad, Sangareddy, Nizamabad, Mahabubnagar, Medak, Jangaon, Jagitial, Gadwal, Mahabubababad, Mulugu and Nalgonda. The diagnostic centres in the remaining districts will be opened in the next phase.

The Minister said the State government had launched Telangana Diagnostic Centres in Hyderabad to provide quality diagnostic services to the poor at affordable prices. About 60 different types of tests are being conducted at these diagnostic centres for the poor at free of cost. He stated that the government had established a state-of-the-art diagnostic centre at Narayanaguda with all the modern facilities which has been linked with 325 Basthi Dawakhanas in Hyderabad to collect samples and conduct necessary tests. About 5,000 samples are being tested at the diagnostic centre every day, he added.

