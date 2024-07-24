| Ktrs Birthday Celebrated On Grand Scale In Erstwhile Karimnagar

KTR’s birthday celebrated on grand scale in erstwhile Karimnagar

By Telangana Today Updated On - 24 July 2024, 02:09 PM

Karimnagar: BRS working president KT Rama Rao’s birthday was celebrated on a grand scale in the erstwhile Karimnagar district on Wednesday.

BRS leaders and workers celebrated the event by cutting cakes and distributing sweets.

Party workers under the aegis of town president Challa Harishankar cut a huge cake at Telangana Chowk here. Karimnagar Mayor Y Sunil Rao, former MLC Naradasu Laxman Rao, former Civil Supplies Corporation chairman S Ravinder Singh and others participated.

Later, the Mayor distributed chicken to municipal sanitation workers in the 9th division.

Birthday celebrations were held in Mallapur of Jagtial district as well.