Govt needs another 7000 acres for NIMZ-Zaheerabad, says Health Minister

The Minister handed over cheques worth Rs.22.72 crore to 229 farmers who lost 500 acres of land to the NIMZ during a programme at Jharasangam mandal headquarters on Wednesday.

By T.Karnakar Reddy Updated On - 26 June 2024, 09:14 PM

Health Minister Damodara Rajanarasimha is handing over a cheque to farmer at Jharasangam in Sangareddy district on Wednesday.

Sangareddy: Health Minister Damodara Rajanarasimha said the State government would have to acquire another 7,000 acres for the National Investment and Manufacturing Zone-Zaheerabad (NIMZ). He said the revenue department had acquired 5,000 acres from farmers in the Zaheerabad area. The Minister handed over cheques worth Rs.22.72 crore to 229 farmers who lost 500 acres of land to the NIMZ during a programme at Jharasangam mandal headquarters on Wednesday.

Addressing the farmers after distributing cheques, Rajanarasimha said the face of the Zaheerabad and Narayankhed assembly segments would change once the project was completed. He said the Telangana government was giving equal compensation to assigned landholders on par with registered landowners. Saying that the government was investing Rs.50,000 crore for the NIMZ, the Minister said it would get Rs 1.20 lakh crore income from it apart from creating employment for 2.5 lakh people.

Collector Valluru Kranthi, MLA K Manik Rao, Special Officer NIMZ Ravindar Reddy, Deputy Collector Nagalakshmi, RDO Raju and others were present.