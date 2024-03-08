Govt paying Rs 350 crore a month to TSRTC for free travel scheme: Ponnam Prabhakar

Siddipet: BC Welfare and Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar has said the state government is paying Rs 350 crore per month to TSRTC towards women’s free travel expenses.

He told reporters after laying a foundation for a new RTC bus station in Husnabad town with an outlay of Rs 350 crore on Friday, that the occupancy in RTC buses has increased to 100 per cent which used to vary between 40 per cent to 60 per cent before the free travel scheme for women launched. He said that over 26 crore women have availed free travel schemes so far in the State.

Prabhakar said that the government decided to build new bus stations besides increasing the strength of the fleet by buying new buses for the benefit of the increasing number of passengers across the State. The minister said that over 25,000 passengers were traveling from Husnabad bus station every day which prompted them to build a new bus station.

Assuring to resolve all the pending issues of RTC employees, Prabhakar has said that the government would release the bond payments to employees before the Lok Sabha election code came into force. He said that the government would issue a GO after holding a meeting with RTC MD VC Sajjanar and Chief Secretary Santha Kumari. RTC ED C Vinod Kumar, Regional Manager Sucharitha, RTC Chief Engineer Bhupathi Reddy, Depot Manager Venkateshwarlu and others were present.