TSRTC driver found hanging in Vikarabad, blames higher officials for suicide

The locals who noticed Rajappa's body hanging from a tree informed the police, who shifted the body to the local government hospital for postmortem.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 30 April 2024, 04:23 PM

Hyderabad: A TSRTC driver, working with Tandoor depot, was found hanging from a tree in Daulapur village of Yalala mandal of the Vikarabad district on Tuesday. He was identified as Rajappa.

According to reports, Rajappa in a suicide note reportedly blamed his higher officials for the suicide. The locals who noticed Rajappa’s body hanging from a tree informed the police, who shifted the body to the local government hospital for postmortem.

The police have registered a case and investigation is on.