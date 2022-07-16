Govt. QQSITI for Girls invites applications for 2022-23

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 03:31 PM, Sat - 16 July 22

Hyderabad: Government Quli Qutub Shah Industrial Training Institute for Girls has invited online applications for the academic year 2022-23.

The application forms will be available from July 6 to 31 and the new academic session will commence on August 1. Candidates aged 14 years and above who have completed class 10 are eligible to apply for the courses.

The institute will offer three courses, including a one-year course in computer operator programming assistant, Electronics mechanic— a two-year course, and designing which is also a two-year course.

Admission process will be online. Interested candidates may apply at the ITI website.