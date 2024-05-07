Sudha Reddy stuns at Met Gala, pays ode to Indian craftsmanship and heritage

Clad in a custom creation from the esteemed couturier Tarun Tahiliani's atelier, complemented by exquisite jewellery from Farah Khan Ali, Sudha Reddy presented a red-carpet moment that seamlessly blended timelessness with avant-garde flair.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 7 May 2024, 03:15 PM

Hyderabad: Philanthropist and businesswoman Sudha Reddy from Hyderabad made a captivating appearance at the prestigious 2024 Met Gala, hosted at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday.

Embracing the theme ‘Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion’, her red-carpet ensemble was a reflection of her profound understanding of the theme and the ‘Garden Of Time’ dress code, following her remarkable debut in 2021, a press release said.

Capturing the fleeting essence of time, the monochromatic ensemble was a masterclass in storytelling and symbolism through fashion. It served as a metaphor for India’s artistic revival, mirroring the nation’s current creative and cultural boom and showcasing the beauty and depth of Indian craftsmanship and design.

Handcrafted by over 80 artisans over a period of 4500-man hours, the ivory silk gown was a true testament to collaboration.

Sudha Reddy said, “It was an incredible evening at the Met Gala 2024. I’m grateful to have received the opportunity to celebrate culture, community and creativity on such a grand scale, once again.”