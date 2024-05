Jagtial: 2 killed in road accident

By Telangana Today Published Date - 7 May 2024, 04:18 PM

Jagtial: Two persons died in a road accident near Husseinnagar of Mallapur mandal on Tuesday.

The incident occurred when a tractor in which the victims were traveling overturned near Husseinnagar. Rajesh (23) of Mutyampet and Hymad of Hussein nagar died on the spot. Police have registered a case and are investigating.