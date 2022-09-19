Govt schemes aimed at strengthening financial status of poor: Gangula

Karimnagar: BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister, Gangula Kamalakar said that various welfare schemes and developmental programmes have been implemented in the state to strengthen the financial status of the poor.

With a concept that weaker sections should not be cheated by stronger people, Article-3 has been included in the Indian constitution by Dr BR Ambedkar. By following the Constitution, developmental activity has been taken up to strengthen the status of weaker sections, he informed. The Minister distributed Kalyanalaxmi cheques to beneficiaries from Karimnagar rural and urban and Kothapalli mandals in a programme held in the Collectorate auditorium here on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, Kamalakar informed that Ambedkar stressed the need to provide rights to weaker sections according to the law by including an Article 3 in the constitution. To remember the name of Ambedkar forever, the state government has decided to name the new secretariat offices complex after Ambedkar, he said and thanked the Chief Minister K Chandrashekahar Rao for taking the decision in this regard.

Stating that injustice was done to Telangana in united Andhra Pradesh, he said nobody used to be aware about when the current and water would be supplied. Farmers used to wait hours together at their farms due to lack of power supply. However, the situation has changed after the formation of the separate state. Now, 24 hours of uninterrupted power is being supplied to the agriculture sector.

Despite the financial crisis developed following Covid pandemic, implementation of welfare schemes has never been delayed. Telangana state was experiencing tremendous growth that had not happened in 75 years of independence.

Besides Rs 1.16 lakh under Kalyanalaxmi for the marriage of poor women, KCR kit has also been provided to lactating ladies. In order to provide quality education to poor students, gurukulam schools have also been established across the state. Manair river as well as other water bodies in the district were seen overflowing even in the midsummer.

It was materialized with the construction of Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project. Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Bima have also been implemented to protect the interests of the farming community. All these were materialized only because of the Chief Minister, he said. Mayor Y Sunil Rao, Kothapalli municipal chairman Rudra Raju, MPP Laxmaiah, agriculture market committee chairman Reddy Madhu and others were present.