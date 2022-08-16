History distorted by so-called people: Gangula Kamalakar

BC Welfare Minister G Kamalakar, TS Planning Board Vice Chairman B Vinod Kumar and others participating in mass singing of the National Anthem in Karimnagar on Tuesday.

Karimnagar: BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister, Gangula Kamalakar alleged that some of the so-called people were trying to distort history by giving wrong interpretations.

The history of freedom fighters such as Jawaharlal Nehru and Mahatma Gandhi has also been distorted, the Minister said while interacting with media persons after participating in mass singing of the National Anthem in Karimnagar on Tuesday.

The state government was taking all possible steps to explain the history of Mahatma Gandhi to the present generation. For this purpose, movies of Gandhi are being screened in theaters across the state.

Stating that the next 25 years were more crucial for the country, he wanted India to emerge as ‘Star Super Power’ in the world by the time of 100th Independence. “It is not to gain arms, nuclear weapons, jet planes and bombs like well-developed countries like America and Russia. It means getting success in education, knowledge, agricultural and industrial development”, he said.

Each and every citizen of the country should strive hard to grow the nation as a superpower, he said and added that youth should come forward to achieve the target.

Telangana, which was most backward earlier, has developed on all fronts during the last eight years. Stating that development was possible if law and order was under control, he alleged that some of the people were encouraging religious fundamentalism.

Development of the country was possible only with inculcation of humanity and love and affection among the people, he opined.