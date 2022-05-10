No BJP ruled State implements Kalyanalaxmi, Rythu Bandhu: Gangula

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:18 PM, Tue - 10 May 22

Karimnagar: BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister, Gangula Kamalakar said that no BJP ruled State was implementing schemes like Kalyanalakshmi and Rythu Bandhu, which have been successfully implemented in Telangana. While the financial assistance was being provided for the marriage of poor women under Kalayanalakshmi schemes, Rythu Bandhu aims to protect the interests of farmers.

The minister was speaking after distributing Kalyanalaxmi cheques worth Rs 5 crore to 500 beneficiaries in a programme held in Sai Roopa gardens in Huzurabad on Tuesday. He said that state government was extending its support to the poor women by providing financial assistance for their marriage under Kalyanalakshmi scheme.

Terming Kalyanalakshmi and Shadhi Mubharak schemes as a boon for poor women, he said that the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was providing Rs 1,00,116 for the marriage of poor women treating himself as a maternal uncle.

Besides Kalyanalakshmi, a number of schemes such as Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima, KCR kit, Aasara and old age pensions and others were implemented by the Chief Minister. The MLC Padi Koushik Reddy, SC Corporation Chairman Banda Srinivas, ZP Chairperson Kanumalla Vijaya, Additional Collector Shyamprasad Lal and others were present.

