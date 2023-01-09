Govt school teachers across Telangana to get 20,000 Tablet PCs

The government and local body schools' teachers across the State will soon be able to track the academic performance of students besides imparting digital content and recording their attendance on Tablet PCs

By Yuvraj Akula Published Date - 12:00 AM, Mon - 9 January 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: Harnessing technology, the government and local body schools’ teachers across the State will soon be able to track the academic performance of students besides imparting digital content and recording their attendance on Tablet PCs. The School Education Department has decided to supply a staggering 20,000 Tablet PCs to the teachers of government and local body schools. Towards this, the department has placed its indent to Telangana State Technology Services Limited which has already issued a tender notice for the same.

While the government schools across the State are being equipped with digital classrooms under the Mana Ooru-Mana Badi/Mana Basti-Mana Badi programme, the supply of these Tablet PCs will further boost digital education in the schools. As these gadgets come inbuilt with SIM, Wi-Fi and Volte, teachers via the internet can access the digital content by scanning quick reaction codes printed in the textbooks of the State Board.

This apart, the Tablet PCs come loaded with the student tracker app which will help in keeping a tab on student’s admission details, transfers and academic performance including ‘Tholimettu’, a programme to achieve minimum competence in the languages and non-languages among students of the primary schools.

Such records will help both the government schools and district and State administration to ascertain the learning levels of the students and thereby introduce new interventions to help students achieve minimum competence levels. Presently, the School headmaster manually records the attendance and academic performance of students, which are later compiled at the mandal and district levels.

Apart from student attendance, the Tablet PCs which come with inbuilt GPS will be used for registering the geo-attendance of the teachers and staff. The school staff has to mark their attendance both in and out time as geo-attendance in the app by taking a selfie photograph tagged with the latitude and longitude of the school building along with a time stamp. “It has been decided to supply 20,000 Tablet PCs to government elementary schools in the State as part of the Samagra Shiksha scheme. A tender for the same has already been issued. Before commencement of the next academic year, the teachers will get Tablet PCs,” an official said.