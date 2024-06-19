Govt. takes steps to provide quality education in schools: Minister

Stating that the government was taking initiatives to establish small and medium industries, he informed that Coca-Cola would establish its unit in Peddapalli.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 19 June 2024, 07:46 PM

Peddapalli:: Industries and IT Minister D Sridhar Babu said the State government would take all steps to provide quality education to each and every student studying in government schools in the State.

Participating in the Badi Bata programme held in Zilla Parishad High School, Manthani on Wednesday, the Minister said that right from the Collector to school staff, everyone should work to provide quality education to students in government schools, he said and instructed the collector Koya Sri Harsha to review the functioning of schools frequently.

The government has constituted Amma Adarsha school committees along with women to provide school maintenance responsibilities to women since the latter would take care of the children. Stating that the government was taking initiatives to establish small and medium industries, he informed that Coca-Cola would establish its unit in Peddapalli.

Local youth would get employment in the unit. A small IT company will also be established in Manthani, wherein 50 youth would get employment within one month.

Besides announcing a job calendar, all vacant posts would be recruited and steps would also be taken to provide employment to youth in public and private companies, he said.