Govt to construct three-star hotel at Madikonda IT park

By | Published: 7:37 pm

Warangal Urban: Stressing on the need for a three-star hotel near Madikonda IT park under Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) limits, Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao has directed the officials concerned to identify 10 acres of land for the hotel. He also directed the officials to complete the land acquisition process for construction of Inner Ring Road (IRR) and Outer Ring Road (ORR) at the earliest and complete the works within the deadline without compromising on quality.

Addressing officials at a review meeting on the development of Warangal city at his camp office in Hanamakonda on Thursday, Dayakar Rao directed the officials to undertake flood relief works worth Rs 100 crore by completing the tendering process. The bio-mining works at the dumping yard at Madikonda (Rampur) at a cost of Rs 36 crore should also be started, he said.

“The process of appointing 51 work inspectors should be expedited. While DEEs have already been sent on deputation to the GWMC from GHMC, you (GWMC) need to appoint six more AEs on deputation from other departments,” he said, adding that authorities must speed up the works of open gyms, development of 38 junctions, greenery, setting up vomprehensive vegetable and meat markets in Lakshmipuram, night shelters, central lighting system, dividers colouring, setting up of walking tracks in Arts college grounds and at the public garden.

District Collector Rajeev Gandhi Hanumathu said that they would begin the process of handing over the land for Mamnoor airport to the Central government. Mayor Gunda Prakash Rao and GWMC commissioner Pamela Satapathy attended the meeting.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .