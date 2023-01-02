Govt usurping power of Gram Panchayats: TPCC president Revanth Reddy

The State Congress launched protests over the problems faced by sarpanches and lack of funds for panchayats.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:19 PM, Mon - 2 January 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: Asserting that the Congress party would fight against the State government for allegedly delaying release of funds to gram panchayats, TPCC president A Revanth Reddy wanted sarpanches to stage protests across the State.

The State Congress on Monday launched protests over the problems faced by sarpanches and lack of funds for panchayats. The TPCC president was taken into custody before heading to Dharna chowk, Indira Park for participating in the protest and shifted to the Bolarum Police station. He was released later in the day.

Addressing media persons, Revanth Reddy said the State government was usurping power of the Gram Panchayats. The funds released by the Central government were diverted for executing other works, he alleged, also accusing the State government of clearing bills of corporate companies but delaying funds to panchayats.

He also found fault with the police for their behavior towards Congress party leaders and activists. “We will approach the High Court to seek permission for staging protests at Dharna Chowk” he added.